Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $740,908.98 and $831.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.32 or 0.01022045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.00367178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002700 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.