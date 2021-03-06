Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post sales of $153.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.80 million and the lowest is $149.66 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $608.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Community Bank System stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 252,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,923. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $1,971,256. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

