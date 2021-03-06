Comparing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Gentex 18.96% 16.59% 14.42%

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gentex 2 2 5 0 2.33

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 62.23%. Gentex has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.01%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Gentex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Gentex $1.86 billion 4.63 $424.68 million $1.66 21.27

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Gentex beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

