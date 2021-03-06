Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $399.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.54. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

