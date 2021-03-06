Destination Wealth Management Purchases 606 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $117.25. 4,859,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

