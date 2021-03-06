DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00422058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.04 or 0.03814237 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

