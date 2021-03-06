Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $907,344.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $907,344.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $54.11 or 0.00109321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,639 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

