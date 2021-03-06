Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

EVG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 12,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,831. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

