Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EXG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 734,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,094. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
