Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EXG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 734,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,094. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,274,900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 242,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

