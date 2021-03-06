Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,505. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

