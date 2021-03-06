Evedo (EVED) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00761210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00043671 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

