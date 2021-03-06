EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

EVTC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 596,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit