EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 596,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.