Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,793. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,163,259. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 237,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

