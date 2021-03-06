Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

