Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the January 28th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 346,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 29.0% in the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

