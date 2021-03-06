Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 1,110,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,207. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit