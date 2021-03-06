Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 1,110,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,207. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.