Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Shares of AJX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several research firms have commented on AJX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Earnings History for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit