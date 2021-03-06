Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.
Shares of AJX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
