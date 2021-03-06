HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,567. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

