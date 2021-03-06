Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Hits $24.17 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $24.17 million and $26,349.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00760491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043566 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

