Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NSIT stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.12. 260,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $4,749,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

