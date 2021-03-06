Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

