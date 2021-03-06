iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,516,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

