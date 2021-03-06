iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 297,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,960. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $77.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 276,604 shares during the period.

