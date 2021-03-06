Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 202.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00460163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00068601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00461643 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars.

