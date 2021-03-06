Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $821.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post sales of $821.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.00 million and the highest is $846.84 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $937.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LW traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 845,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

