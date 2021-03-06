Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $821.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post sales of $821.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.00 million and the highest is $846.84 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $937.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LW traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 845,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

