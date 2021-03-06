Library Research Ltd Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Niu Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,052. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.