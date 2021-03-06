Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 389,666 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 389,666 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $62,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

