Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 542 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 645.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

