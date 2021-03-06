Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $360.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average of $336.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.56.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

