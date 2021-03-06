MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $198.51 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $198.51 million and $1.17 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00038850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00430933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.10 or 0.04165407 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,711,024 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.