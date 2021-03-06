Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

REXR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 519,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.