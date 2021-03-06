Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 1,031,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Benchmark increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

