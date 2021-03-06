Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $724,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

