Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $327.37 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $340.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

