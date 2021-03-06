Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.76. 11,405,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.