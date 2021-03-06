Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

WBA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,182,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,588. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

