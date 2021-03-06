Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

