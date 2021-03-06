OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.39 or 0.00773565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00043186 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

