OptionRoom Price Tops $2.27 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00004554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

