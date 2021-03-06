Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Sells $14,285,154.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00.

Oscar Health stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,066. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

