Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $373,231.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $5,434.75 and approximately $373,231.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00773833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043033 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.