PieDAO DOUGH v2 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $519,917.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $519,917.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,325,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

