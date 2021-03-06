Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.
NYSE MAV opened at $11.70 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Company Profile
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.