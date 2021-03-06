Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.34

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $60.57 million and approximately $156,548.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

