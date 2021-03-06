QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Short Interest Update

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the third quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,269,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

