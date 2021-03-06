Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $833.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

NX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

