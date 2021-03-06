Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 347.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,852 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $301,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

