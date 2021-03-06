Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,493.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.