Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.