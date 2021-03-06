Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of UFP Technologies worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

